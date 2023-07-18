Improve street lighting

Large number of street lights have turned defective in Srinagar city particularly in residential areas. Because of the problem the very purpose of providing lighting facility in the streets does not get served. Some years back there was a race among various government wings for providing the street lights in large number in most parts of the city.
This had shown positive results. The residents had heaved a sigh of relief as there were proper lights in the streets in the evening. Over the time the lamps started developing faults. In past the faults were being corrected immediately and electricity supply restored.
Now the residents in several areas are alleging that the defective lights are not being repaired and that those have been almost abandoned. According to them the officials keep on passing the buck and not ready to take responsibility whenever their attention is drawn towards the problem.
Subsequently, these areas get plunged into darkness in the evening. The pedestrians find it difficult to move in the dark particularly due to the fear of stray dogs' attacks. The concerned officials must take the issue seriously and should not ignore it on one pretext or the other.
Making repairs or replacing the defective lights is very important and must be done at the earliest. It is important for the safety of pedestrians in the evening.
Usually in summer the movement of people outside continues till late evening hours. But residents in a number of residential colonies say they avoid venturing out in the evening due to the fear of stray dog attacks in darkness.
Those returning home late in the evening from their workplaces also face problems.
Huge investment was made in the past by installing the street lights across the city. This investment should not get wasted due to lack of necessary repairs.
Thousands of crores are being spent on Srinagar city projects now to make the city beautiful and create additional facilities for the residents.
This is a good step and is being appreciated also at the public level. Attention must be also paid to improve the street lighting.
It will not only add to the beauty of the city but will also put to an end the inconvenience being faced by the residents.
The street lights must have a dedicated power supply so that during the shutdown hours in the evening, there is no disruption in the supply and the lights do not go off.
It has been noticed that during winter the streets do not have lighting facility in evening during the shutdown hours. There is also a need to increase the number of solar lamps in the streets.