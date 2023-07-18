Improve street lighting

Large number of street lights have turned defective in Srinagar city particularly in residential areas. Because of the problem the very purpose of providing lighting facility in the streets does not get served. Some years back there was a race among various government wings for providing the street lights in large number in most parts of the city.

This had shown positive results. The residents had heaved a sigh of relief as there were proper lights in the streets in the evening. Over the time the lamps started developing faults. In past the faults were being corrected immediately and electricity supply restored.

Now the residents in several areas are alleging that the defective lights are not being repaired and that those have been almost abandoned. According to them the officials keep on passing the buck and not ready to take responsibility whenever their attention is drawn towards the problem.