Improve the infrastructure in schools

Besides providing a good learning atmosphere for the students in the schools, there is also a need to provide all required infrastructure related facilities in the educational institutions. The schools must have adequate space for students, like more class rooms.
Providing washrooms is equally important. There are reports that a number of schools in remote areas do not have adequate classrooms. The teachers take classes in the open. During rough weather the classes are not conducted.
There are also reports of more than one class being simultaneously conducted in a single room. This results in over-crowd. The students face difficulty in concentrating on lessons and understanding those when two or three classes are simultaneously taken by the teachers in one room.
This has become almost a routine thing in such schools and affect the learning process of the students. The authorities must identify such schools and construct more classrooms so that only a single class is taken in a single room.
There are also reports about a number of schools not having the washroom facility. Reports also add that the girl students discontinue their studies in such schools. This should not happen. The authorities must immediately address the problem and provide the washrooms in the schools.
The girls should not remain illiterate just because the authorities are not doing their duty sensibly. A washroom must be provided in every school. The local people must also raise their issue with concerned officials and get the problems solved.
When government is spending crores of rupees on development, what is wrong in providing toilet facility in schools. Such a facility does not need so much of money.
The authorities at top level too must ensure that whenever a new school building is constructed anywhere including in the remote areas, it must necessarily have a washroom also. Steps must also be taken that schools without such a facility too should get it.
Reports also say that a number of school buildings are unsafe. The classes are taken in these unsafe buildings. If the reports are correct, then immediate steps must be taken for the safety of students, teachers and other staff. The schools must be shifted from the unsafe buildings to safer buildings.
Education being an important sector, needs priority from the government. Some issues which apparently look very small are in fact big issues. Non-resolution of these issues and problems directly affect the education sector.
The children cannot be denied certain rights which they deserve in schools. Having a good learning atmosphere and having proper infrastructure related facilities in schools can help in raising the standard of education in a big way.