Improve the infrastructure in schools

Besides providing a good learning atmosphere for the students in the schools, there is also a need to provide all required infrastructure related facilities in the educational institutions. The schools must have adequate space for students, like more class rooms.

Providing washrooms is equally important. There are reports that a number of schools in remote areas do not have adequate classrooms. The teachers take classes in the open. During rough weather the classes are not conducted.

There are also reports of more than one class being simultaneously conducted in a single room. This results in over-crowd. The students face difficulty in concentrating on lessons and understanding those when two or three classes are simultaneously taken by the teachers in one room.