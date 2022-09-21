Improve the standards of coaching

The management of coaching institutes in Kashmir must revisit their policies for better results in future. Sticking to the same old policies and practices can not prove fruitful amid growing competition around now.
The standard of coaching has to be raised and made at par with that of the institutes outside Kashmir. Then only more students can crack the competitive examinations.
Otherwise, it will continue to be just a time pass for thousands of students, who every year get admission with high hopes in these coaching centres.
The management of coaching institutes here must not draw solace from the feeling that "our performance this year is slightly better than our performance last year, " in the recently declared results of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Under Graduate (UG).
A Kashmiri boy securing 10th rank at national level is a matter of pride. But J&K has under-performed when compared to the average at national level. Sixteen states are said to have performed above national average. Nagaland and Delhi have shown very significant results.
Experts here say that there is a fear of deterioration in quality of coaching in Kashmir due to several reasons including over-crowd of students in the coaching institutes and mushroom growth of such institutions.
A student needs individual attention at a coaching institute so that a teacher properly guides him by understanding his shortcomings and working on those. The effective two way communication between the teachers and students is missing in the over-crowded coaching classes here.
Experts ask as to how cracking of NEET UG by six or seven students among 2,000 students in a coaching institute can be described as an impressive performance by that institute.
The numbers should be more. For that the quality of teaching has to be raised so that more students perform on expected lines. Services of better teachers need to be utilised and the problem of over-crowd in a class needs to be solved also.
The students on their part will have to focus more on their studies as per the requirements. Preparing for a competitive test is not like preparing for a routine examination.
Teachers say most students give preference to biology and chemistry subjects only and do not pay much attention towards physics.
Such a strategy proves counter productive. The teachers must try to develop analytical ability among the students to make them physics friendly also.
The coaching institutes must do everything possible so that students here also get best coaching to compete at national level effectively and crack the tests in more numbers