Improve the standards of coaching

The management of coaching institutes in Kashmir must revisit their policies for better results in future. Sticking to the same old policies and practices can not prove fruitful amid growing competition around now.

The standard of coaching has to be raised and made at par with that of the institutes outside Kashmir. Then only more students can crack the competitive examinations.

Otherwise, it will continue to be just a time pass for thousands of students, who every year get admission with high hopes in these coaching centres.

The management of coaching institutes here must not draw solace from the feeling that "our performance this year is slightly better than our performance last year, " in the recently declared results of National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Under Graduate (UG).