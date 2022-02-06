Governance is not just about some order put in place by a government, or a state. It is not just about an organisational structure, or a networking of government institutions.
In our times, governance has evolved into an academic discipline, on the one hand, and a professional delivery of a range of services to the people, on the other.
It has gone way beyond a mere political sloganeering, and has graduated into a dynamic, ever evolving, and scientific working. That is the reason why we have regular trainings, skill upgradation, and capacity building for different layers of governance.
And what has changed the face and content of governance so remarkably is the technological revolution. It has radically altered the idea of governance, and has changed the very means and conduct of governance.
It has brought not just ease, transparency, and speed in the matters of governance, but has gone way beyond. It has actually changed the way different instruments of governance would relate to people.
Technology has saved people not only from unease, but from many dehumanising experiences they would otherwise encounter in government offices. Looking from this perspective, the invasion of technology has been a great relief to a common man.
The point here is that the government needs to speed up its effort to get more technology into its offices. In J&K we are still lagging behind in this matter.
There is ample scope for increasing technological interface between the people and the officials. This would bring efficiency to governance, and make our officers responsible towards people.
As we see a lot of emphasis on improving governance, it is an imperative to upgrade technology, and enhance digital platforms that connect people with the organs of governance.
To this end, it is extremely important that all the government offices are asked to get their websites up and working.
If it is ensured that all the departments go online, and people have the data and access available with them, it will revolutionise the entire thing, and people will get rid of the agonies they face on this count.