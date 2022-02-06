Improving Governance

It has brought not just ease, transparency, and speed in the matters of governance, but has gone way beyond. It has actually changed the way different instruments of governance would relate to people.

Technology has saved people not only from unease, but from many dehumanising experiences they would otherwise encounter in government offices. Looking from this perspective, the invasion of technology has been a great relief to a common man.

The point here is that the government needs to speed up its effort to get more technology into its offices. In J&K we are still lagging behind in this matter.