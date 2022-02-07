Imran Khan, from China end

Pakistan was obliged to stand in solidarity with China, for two reasons; to reaffirm its all-weather friendship with it and also because the West, led by the US had boycotted games officially to register its protest against the human rights abuses Beijing has inflicted on the Muslims of Xinjiang province.

India was a late comer to the diplomatic boycott club, and it had its own reasons. Delhi was biffed by the arrogance and audacity of Beijing to snub India at the games by choosing PLA’s regimental commander Qi Fabio, involved in the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers had died, as one of the torch bearers for the games.

This was a deliberate affront to India, as it sought to tell the world that China had ruled supreme at the Himalayan heights where these stone-age clashes took place on June 15/16, 2020.