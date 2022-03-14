Imran Khan is missing the point

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is facing no-confidence motion by a combined opposition. He has been charged with incompetence and failure on so many counts.

This is the kind of usual political battle, which is often witnessed in the democracies, semi-democracies. I don’t want to judge the kind of democracy that prevails in Pakistan, the country has its own history where the democratic rule has alternated with the military dictatorships.

So, there has to be some different definition for Pakistani democracy, perhaps democracy in suspended animation could be one of them.