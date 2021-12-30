In Comes 2022: Our New Year Expectations?

It is customary, at the end of the year, to visualise the coming year on all the fronts which concern us. The previous year was a moth-eaten year with COVID causing considerable damage in terms of lives lost, dwindling economy, the scare and general negativism.

Towards the last quarter of 2021 things, however, picked up and gave some optimism. A medical doctor and a healer commenting upon economy and politics of our country may look odd. However, the progress of the country and freedom to work in an unbiased atmosphere allows us to give our best.

Year 2022 starts with an optimistic report from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). India is projected to have a growth forecast of 8.5% which is higher than that of China, UK and Germany with figures of 5.6%, 5.2% and 4.6%. USA has a projected rate of only 2.3%.

However, the growth percentages are the politician’s way of showing development. Look at the gross development product (GDP) figures of the World bank in US dollars. USA 19.5 trillion, China 12.2 trillion, Japan 4.8 trillion, Germany 3.7 trillion, and India 2.65 trillion needs to be kept in mind. This all indicates a very long way for India to go with our 1.3 billion population. I think we need to wait for quite a while to become a financial power to be reckoned with.