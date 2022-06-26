In Defence of Agnipath

It is really sad and unfortunate that there has been violence and protest over the Agnipath Scheme announced by the Union Government recently even as the Union Minister and former Army Chief General (retired) V.K. Singh has made it amply clear that joining army was voluntary and there was no conscription while alleging that the Opposition was trying to mislead the youngsters.

It happens only in India. People who lack the basic wherewithal to become a soldier want to join Indian Army as full-time soldiers.

Anybody who loves his country and would like to join the armed forces for the sheer love of his motherland, would never indulge in arson, violence and damage the strategic national assets.

What kind of soldiers would these undisciplined vandals make? What is worse is that the gullible youth are being misguided by people who hardly know anything about army recruitment.