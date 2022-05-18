In Search of Red Gold

It was in 2015 that I had passed through Pampore, a town 15 kilometres away from Srinagar, which is the home to Kashmiri saffron. Our very proud Kashmiri guide had pointed towards the vast purple coloured flowers that nurtured the saffron spice - a must for any Kashmiri and Indian kitchen.

He had spoken about this red gold in very highfalutin terms and rightfully so for saffron is a treasure hidden in the highlands of Kashmir.