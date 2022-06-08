Inauguration of JTFRP projects

Inauguration of nine projects, related to Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday is a big leap towards restoring and improving the critical infrastructure, damaged in September 2014 devastating floods in Jammu and Kashmir.

The completed projects also included those which were stalled for years. The projects were funded by World Bank and executed by J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (J&K ERA).