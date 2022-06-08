Inauguration of JTFRP projects

Inauguration of nine projects, related to Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP), by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday is a big leap towards restoring and improving the critical infrastructure, damaged in September 2014 devastating floods in Jammu and Kashmir.
The completed projects also included those which were stalled for years. The projects were funded by World Bank and executed by J&K Economic Reconstruction Agency (J&K ERA).
After the massive devastation caused by floods in 2014, Government of India had approached the World Bank and requested for assistance for restoration of the damaged critical infrastructure. Subsequently, an emergency project, Jehlum Tawi Flood Recovery Project was launched.
The objective of the project is to restore the critical infrastructure using international best practices on resilient infrastructure. Since J&K is vulnerable to floods and earthquakes, the infrastructure is being designed with upgraded resilient features. It also includes contingency planning for future disaster events.
According to government officials out of the total 213 JTFRP sub-projects costing Rs 428.79 crore, 132 sub-projects have been completed during the last two years. Work on remaining 81 sub-projects is in advanced stage of execution.
After inaugurating the completed projects, Lieutenant Governor said that it is government’s commitment to rapidly modernise infrastructure and ensure ease of living for the people.
This will pave way for rapid expansion and modernisation of far-flung areas, strengthening of rural healthcare and enabling emergency service department for effective response.
He directed J&K ERA and JTFRP to identify left out bridges and roads damaged during 2014 floods and take up their upgradation and construction works on priority.
The government officials said that the installation of Oxygen generation plants in various remote areas of J&K, completed at a cost of Rs 69 crores, is one of the most significant accomplishments under the JTFRP. This will benefit more than 16 lakh people.
Under JTFRP the vital road projects include strengthening road connectivity to flood-prone areas and providing the people living there with faster and improved access to markets, health and educational facilities.
Besides, decision support system, multi hazard risk assessment report, disaster risk database, and upgraded building codes for J&K are improving the disaster management response.