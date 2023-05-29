Now after the inauguration of new Parliament building by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the present Lok Sabha members have still some more months left to take part in the proceedings there before the general elections, scheduled in April-May next year.
After some time the political parties would start making preparations for the Lok Saba elections.They would begin the preparations as per their convenience and accordingly formulate their strategies and would try to execute those during poll time.
Lok Sabha polls are always highly important in the country. However, the 2024 elections have gained more importance in view of the changing political scene at the national and regional levels. So the next elections are important for both-the national as well as regional parties. Accordingly, all parties would try to be very serious in their preparations.
So far as BJP is concerned, it always seems in an election mode as assembly polls keep on taking place in one state or other from time to time. The recent defeat in Karnataka election polls has alerted the party even as the assembly and Lok Sabha polls are two entirely different things and contested differently.
Still, BJP is in the process of retrospection to see what went wrong and where. Assembly polls are scheduled in some other states also this year and their results too would be analysed for future strategy for Lok Sabha elections.
So far as Congress is concerned, according to observers the victory in Karnataka may help it to go into assembly polls in other states with some kind of confidence. But it is also not a guarantee that what happened in Karnataka will be repeated in other poll bound states too.
Regarding preparations for Lok Sabha polls, BJP is in a much stronger position with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself always leading from the front. He takes keen interest in parliamentary polls and assembly elections' campaigning.
BJP leaders say that their party has effectively delivered on all fronts during its nine year long rule ( four years till now this time and previous five year term) at centre.
They added that their party kept its promises of abrogating Article 370, constructing the Ram temple, zero tolerance against terrorism, surgical strikes against Pakistan and enormous growth on development and other fronts, including welfare schemes for common man.
According to the leaders, the process of making India into a developed and a self reliant nation and making the country a world leader is successfully going on with great pace.
So far as the opposition is concerned, it continues to be a divided house. The opposition parties may sometimes come together on some issues but coming together and taking BJP head on with strength in Lok Sabha polls seems difficult and almost impossible for them.
Several opposition parties are not interested in going on with a united face in polls with Congress taking a lead role. Congress also seems uncomfortable working with some regional parties.
Under prevailing circumstances and indications, a meaningful united opposition seems a distant dream for those parties presently trying to work for unity ahead of the parliament elections.
The opposition parties are finding it difficult to get things done in their favour. Even as opposition is trying to hit BJP hard on some issues related to the "growing problems of common man, " but BJP is countering with its strong performance card on important fronts.
BJP leaders are not only setting agenda for next five years but for next 25 years also. This was evident from the speech of the Prime Minister during the inaugural function of the new Parliament building.
He described the inauguration of the new Parliament building as an “immortalised” moment in the country’s development journey, and asserted that it will mark the dawn of a self-reliant and developed India which will also inspire the progress of other nations.
The Prime Minister said the new Parliament reflected the aspirations and resolve of the “new India” to set and work towards achieving new targets. He stated that the new Parliament is also a reflection of aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. The Prime Minister added that the new India is shedding the “slave mentality” which had crept into the country after hundreds of years of bondage. He also threw light on some of the achievements of his government.
Amid the BJP government's achievements and strong presence, the opposition may find it difficult to get what it wants from the 2024 parliamentary polls.
So far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, political parties here will try their level best to get their share among the five Lok Sabha seats during the elections.
Presently, three seats in Kashmir are with National Conference and two of Jammu with the BJP. Some changes have been made in the boundaries of these constituencies during the delimitation process. It will be interesting to watch as to how the changes can impact the poll results.
Author is senior editor, Greater Kashmir.
