Inauguration of new Parliament building

So far as BJP is concerned, it always seems in an election mode as assembly polls keep on taking place in one state or other from time to time. The recent defeat in Karnataka election polls has alerted the party even as the assembly and Lok Sabha polls are two entirely different things and contested differently.

Still, BJP is in the process of retrospection to see what went wrong and where. Assembly polls are scheduled in some other states also this year and their results too would be analysed for future strategy for Lok Sabha elections.

So far as Congress is concerned, according to observers the victory in Karnataka may help it to go into assembly polls in other states with some kind of confidence. But it is also not a guarantee that what happened in Karnataka will be repeated in other poll bound states too.

Regarding preparations for Lok Sabha polls, BJP is in a much stronger position with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself always leading from the front. He takes keen interest in parliamentary polls and assembly elections' campaigning.

BJP leaders say that their party has effectively delivered on all fronts during its nine year long rule ( four years till now this time and previous five year term) at centre.