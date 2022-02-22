Incentivising Industries

Job creation is a big challenge that all government face. In the post pandemic world this would be an even bigger challenge, and the reasons for that are simple.
During these almost three years the economy has received a hit, and the industrial sector has faced the brunt of lockdowns and restrictions.
The immediate consequence of the COVID pandemic was the loss of jobs, as many industries and companies laid off much of the staff.
Even before the pandemic we were struggling on this front, and the pandemic added to the woes. Now we have a huge number of professionals, and skilled workers, who need to be re-engaged, and their livelihood restored.
Over and above we have a population of young educated lot who are in search of jobs.
This is an unprecedented situation, and the government has to think out of box to create opportunities for the people so that they can earn a decent livelihood.
All those in search of a job cannot be accommodated in government, in fact only a minuscule percentage of that can find space in government departments.
So, there is need to create spaces beyond that. Here the role of industry is very crucial.
We all know that if the industrial sector develops, it can lead to the creation of more jobs. It is not just the big industries, the small and medium scale industries can employ a substantial number of our youth who complete their education from colleges and universities.
In this regard it is a good news that new incentives are offered under “New Central Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir” that was notified by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Government of India.
This is believed to change the industrial ecosystem in J&K. It is the need of the hour that setting up of industries is incentivised, and the youth is encouraged to take up industrial activities, as a means of professional activity.
If our youngsters become job-creators rather than job seekers, we can expect better days ahead.