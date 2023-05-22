Inconvenience to travellers

Despite strict directions from the top level to minimise travel time on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the daily traffic jamming at some places continues on the road.

There are various reasons for the jamming and traffic movement remaining affected for several hours at several places on the highway almost daily now.

One reason being movement of nomads and their livestock between Nashri and Banihal stretches on the highway. If the officials say that they have been providing trucks for the transportation of nomads and their livestock for their seasonal migration from Jammu to highlands in Kashmir, why then those walking on highway are not having such a facility.