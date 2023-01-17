Reports that Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing an increase in cancer cases is a major cause of concern on health front. According to official data, 51,000 such cases were reported in four years from 2019 to 2022.

There is a need to create a large scale awareness among the masses regarding the disease, its causes, timely detection and treatment, and preventive measures.

Cancer being the leading cause of death worldwide, it needs to be tackled with more seriousness here also. According to medical experts, the timely screening and surveillance has also drastically increased the detection of cancer cases.