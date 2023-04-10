Increase in COVID related cases

There has been some increase in COVID-19 related cases in different parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir during last few days. Health experts says the cases may increase in coming weeks in some states outside. But as of now the increase of the cases in J&K has not created a situation, which can lead to panic.

So unnecessary panic has to be avoided but all precautionary measures have to be taken. All the required arrangements must be at place in the hospitals. Since last month a number of people have been falling ill due to spread of H3N2 flu virus.

The increasing number of patients had made the health experts to appeal the people to switch over back to COVID-19 like protocal like wearing of face masks, washing of hands with soap frequently and social distancing to stop the spread of virus.