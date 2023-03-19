Increasing budgetary allocation

After the increase in budgetary allocation to Jal Shakti Department, it is being hoped now that the Jhelum and its tributaries' Flood Management Phase-II Project is completed in time.

The completion of the project is very important in view of the massive devastation caused by the unprecedented floods in Kashmir in September, 2014. The pending work must start at the earliest and be completed in time also.

As per reports the government has increased budgetary allocation to the Jal Shakti Department by Rs 3191 crore in the Budget 2023-2024 for Jammu and Kashmir. The allocation has been enhanced also for completing some of the crucial projects, including Jhelum Flood Management.