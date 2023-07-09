Increasing consumption of mutton

Recently I came across a news story in some local English daily which was about the huge consumption of mutton in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in Kashmir region.

First I could not believe this story. But when I saw the details and official figures carried in the story I was just shocked. The story reported that on an average the people of Jammu and Kashmir annually consumes 600 lakh kilograms of mutton and the highest consumption of mutton is recorded in Kashmir valley.

The story revealed that sheep, and goat meat consumption in Kashmir had witnessed a constant increase and in last four years the annual consumption increased by 130 lakh kilograms. In 2017, the annual consumption of mutton has been recorded 470 lakh kgs, which within five years reached up to 600 lakh kgs.

These were the official figures reported by the news reporter. Does it reflect the growth in the standard of living of the people or is it just the increase in the addiction of mutton consumption.