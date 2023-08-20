The dog population continues to increase in Srinagar city and other parts of Kashmir. Consequently, their attacks on people and injuries caused are also on rise. People of all age groups particularly children, women and elderly persons are the victims in such incidents.

Effective measures are needed to minimise the increasing dog population. Otherwise, increase in their number will lead to further serious problems. The concerned authorities must see to it as to how this problem is solved.

Officials have been saying that dog sterilisation in the city will be started on a big scale to put a check on their increasing population. However, such a process has not been started on a large scale yet.