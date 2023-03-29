Increasing drug addiction

The society too as a whole has to come out of the notion that all is well and there is no need to worry about. All is not well and there is a need to worry about and act swiftly before this drug menace consumes us all.

Parents have an important role to play in this situation. They have to be in regular touch with their young sons and daughters and keep a watch on their activities. Any suspicious change in their behaviour and symptoms of drug addiction in them have to be seriously taken.

If found involved in drug addiction, they have to be taken out of it by taking all necessary steps. Necessary treatment and counselling by experts must be provided to such youth. Without demonising them, they must be encouraged to give up drug addiction and get properly rehabilitated.