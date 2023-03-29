Increasing drug addiction

According to Central Government there are nine lakh drug addicts in Jammu and Kashmir and the drug abuse is increasing.
The figures presented in this connection by the Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment in Lok Sabha in reply to a question are alarming and a wake up call for the people and the government of Jammu and Kashmir.
While several measures are being taken at the government level, there is need for more stringent measures on a large scale.
The society too as a whole has to come out of the notion that all is well and there is no need to worry about. All is not well and there is a need to worry about and act swiftly before this drug menace consumes us all.
Parents have an important role to play in this situation. They have to be in regular touch with their young sons and daughters and keep a watch on their activities. Any suspicious change in their behaviour and symptoms of drug addiction in them have to be seriously taken.
If found involved in drug addiction, they have to be taken out of it by taking all necessary steps. Necessary treatment and counselling by experts must be provided to such youth. Without demonising them, they must be encouraged to give up drug addiction and get properly rehabilitated.
There are a number of persons who have successfully come out of drug addiction menace with proper treatment, counselling and emotional and moral support of their families and the society.
To prevent the youth from falling into drug abuse, proper support system must be kept available to them at family and society levels.
They must not be left alone during their time of frustration and more stressful times. Through interaction, the young boys and girls should be encouraged to deal with patience and effectively handle the tough situations and failures in life.
The required family support must be there for them. If there is need for counselling from experts, it must be made available to them. Lack of required communication at family level sometimes leads to youth falling into wrong hands.
The communication gaps must be filled. Besides strictly dealing with those indulging into drug addiction, the government must also address the problems, which can lead to frustration and drug addiction among the youth.
Better opportunities for their better growth have to be created. The growing unemployment among the educated unemployed youth have to be taken care of.
The youth must be provided an atmosphere where they can act as responsible citizens of the society. Fighting the problem of drug addiction is a common cause of government and the society. With better steps, better results can be achieved in this fight.