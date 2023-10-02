Increasing fire incidents

As the autumn sets in, the fire incidents increase in different parts of Kashmir. Several people get affected in such mishaps and are rendered homeless. Till their rehabilitation they face lot of problems. And sometimes it takes too long for them to get properly rehabilitated.
While there is immediate need to take precautionary measures to prevent fire incidents, it is also important to provide relief to the affected families and take steps for their rehabilitation.
Seventeen sheds were gutted in a fire incident at Parimpora, Srinagar, a few days back. Several families were residing in the sheds. The families said they lost their belongings in the fire and could hardly save their lives during the fire.
They have been demanding relief and measures for their rehabilitation. The concerned authorities must look into their demands and take steps in this direction. The relief must be provided to other people also getting affected with fire incidents.
They must be provided the items which are required for immediate use. They should be helped in reconstruction of their damaged houses or sheds to resume their normal life. The neighbours and other people too must provide a helping hand if they can do so.
Since the families are rendered homeless in fire incidents steps have to be taken for their temporary rehabilitation. The affected families then shift to houses of their neighbours and relatives or live in tents till their rehabilitation - temporary or permanent.
It has been noticed that there is increase in the fire incidents in autumn more particularly in rural areas. Sometimes the fire mishaps occur due to electric short circuit. There is immediate need to prevent occurrence of fire due to short circuits.
Necessary repairs must be done and electric faults removed in residential houses and other buildings to minimise chances of short circuits. Secondly, the stocking of dry grass or firewood in residential houses or in sheds adjacent to houses sometimes proves risky.
If the stocking is made then safety measures must be made so that the dry grass and firewood does not catch fire. Carelessness during use of "kangris" in winters also cause fire incidents.
There are a number of areas in J&K where fire stations are not established. The non-availability of the personnel of fire services department or delay in their arrival causes more damage during fire. Fire stations must be made available in the areas, where ever required.