Increasing fire incidents

As the autumn sets in, the fire incidents increase in different parts of Kashmir. Several people get affected in such mishaps and are rendered homeless. Till their rehabilitation they face lot of problems. And sometimes it takes too long for them to get properly rehabilitated.

While there is immediate need to take precautionary measures to prevent fire incidents, it is also important to provide relief to the affected families and take steps for their rehabilitation.

Seventeen sheds were gutted in a fire incident at Parimpora, Srinagar, a few days back. Several families were residing in the sheds. The families said they lost their belongings in the fire and could hardly save their lives during the fire.