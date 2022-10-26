Increasing fire incidents in autumn

Several residential houses were gutted in a fire incident at Rajouri Kadal in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. A number of families were rendered homeless.

Government should immediately provide them the required relief and help them in their rehabilitation. Recently a massive blaze damaged a shopping complex at Chadoora.

The affected shopkeepers there too must be provided the relief. While the incidents of fire keep on occurring throughout the year, in autumn and winter there is a spike in such mishaps.