Increasing fire incidents in autumn

Several residential houses were gutted in a fire incident at Rajouri Kadal in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. A number of families were rendered homeless.
Government should immediately provide them the required relief and help them in their rehabilitation. Recently a massive blaze damaged a shopping complex at Chadoora.
The affected shopkeepers there too must be provided the relief. While the incidents of fire keep on occurring throughout the year, in autumn and winter there is a spike in such mishaps.
The increasing incidents keep the firefighters on their toes in some areas. Some of them sustain injuries as happened recently during a fire fighting operation at Tarzoo in Sopore.
Congested houses and very narrow roads add to their problems. That is why keeping the required fire gap between the structures has become so important. Secondly, the fire tenders are not able to enter the affected localities if the roads are too narrow.
Such a problem is very common in old localities. While a number of new residential colonies have come up in Srinagar city and towns in the valley, the narrow roads in some of these colonies are problematic.
Roads in new colonies must be built in such a way that the fire tenders are able to reach the spot in time in case of a fire, and that there is no delay in dousing the flames. It has been seen that the fire fighters are sometimes manhandled by the residents of affected localities when they allegedly reach late.
Such incidents should not happen. But if there is really some complacency somewhere, that should be taken notice of by the higher ups and necessary action taken.
In most cases the delay is due to narrow roads. Causes of fire vary. Mostly the fires occur due to electric short circuit. During winter, it is sometimes due to Kangris and heaps of dry grass; particularity in rural areas.
People need to remain cautious, particularly during autumn and winter when such incidents occur more. The faults in electric wires should be removed well before they cause fire. Usage of heating appliances and Kangris need to be done with care.
Every effort should be made to keep houses and other structures safe from fire. Installation of fire extinguishers is also imperative wherever required. At government level, campaigns should be run to create awareness among the masses regarding fire preventive measures.
More fire stations must be set up wherever needed. And if the fire incident occurs the affected people must be immediately provided with the relief, and helped in rehabilitation.