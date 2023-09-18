Increasing traffic jamming

For quite some time now, the major roads in Srinagar city are witnessing increasing traffic jams. The jams become more problematic for the commuters during the peak hours in the morning and evening.

Be it the Srinagar By-Pass of the highway or the major roads in the city the frequent traffic jams are there. The impact is also there on other roads in the city. Large number of vehicles are stuck in the traffic jamming for long and later get cleared through the slow movement of traffic.

The heavy flow of vehicles, the ongoing work for various development projects and closing of traffic movement on various important crossings are said to be some of the reasons for the jamming.