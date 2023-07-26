Losing a sole breadwinner is an incredibly challenging and emotionally devastating situation for the Budgam family or dependents who relied on Imran Yousuf Wani, a casual labourer of Forest Department for financial support.

When the sole breadwinner gets killed, it will naturally lead to significant financial strain and uncertainty for those left behind. The killing of civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir has been a tragic and recurring aspect of the ongoing conflict in the region. The violence perpetrated by terrorist groups has resulted in the loss of innocent lives and has had a severe impact on the civilian population.

Imran Yousuf Wani (22), a casual labourer in Forest Department of Munu village was grievously injured in a terrorist attack at Bangender Bridge in Pulwama district last week

The terrorists fired upon two employees, who had laid a checkpoint to apprehend the timber smugglers near Bangender Bridge falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajpora in district Pulwama. They were injured and were evacuated hospital.

Imran Yousuf succumbed to his grievous injuries as he received bullet in thigh damaging his arteries. The family according revenue officials is living Below Poverty Line. Imran Yousuf born in 1999, was recruited in Forest Department in 2014 as casual labourer and was getting meagre salary of Rs 8000 from the department.

The family has mostly seen distressing movements. Imran Yousuf was living with his step mother, father and unmarried sister. He has lost his mother way back and parents are aged and ailing.