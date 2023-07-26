Losing a sole breadwinner is an incredibly challenging and emotionally devastating situation for the Budgam family or dependents who relied on Imran Yousuf Wani, a casual labourer of Forest Department for financial support.
When the sole breadwinner gets killed, it will naturally lead to significant financial strain and uncertainty for those left behind. The killing of civilians by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir has been a tragic and recurring aspect of the ongoing conflict in the region. The violence perpetrated by terrorist groups has resulted in the loss of innocent lives and has had a severe impact on the civilian population.
Imran Yousuf Wani (22), a casual labourer in Forest Department of Munu village was grievously injured in a terrorist attack at Bangender Bridge in Pulwama district last week
The terrorists fired upon two employees, who had laid a checkpoint to apprehend the timber smugglers near Bangender Bridge falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Rajpora in district Pulwama. They were injured and were evacuated hospital.
Imran Yousuf succumbed to his grievous injuries as he received bullet in thigh damaging his arteries. The family according revenue officials is living Below Poverty Line. Imran Yousuf born in 1999, was recruited in Forest Department in 2014 as casual labourer and was getting meagre salary of Rs 8000 from the department.
The family has mostly seen distressing movements. Imran Yousuf was living with his step mother, father and unmarried sister. He has lost his mother way back and parents are aged and ailing.
Supporting the victims of terrorism is of utmost importance as they often face significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges in the aftermath of such traumatic events.
We must remember that the needs of terrorism victims may vary, and it is essential to work with reputable and experienced organizations that have a track record of effectively supporting victims. Our contributions, whether financial or through volunteer efforts, can make a significant difference in helping victims rebuild their lives after experiencing the devastating effects of terrorism.
The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorism for several decades now. The victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir include civilians, security forces, and other individuals who have suffered from the violence and unrest in the area. The nature of the conflict has led to a wide range of consequences for the victims, including loss of lives, injuries, displacement, and psychological trauma.
Terrorist attacks on civilian targets, such as crowded marketplaces, religious places, and public transport, have led to tragic loss of lives and injuries. The security forces operating in J&K have also been targeted by terrorist groups, leading to casualties and injuries among military personnel and police officers.
Terrorism has negatively affected the economy of Jammu and Kashmir. The region's development and progress have been hampered, impacting livelihoods and employment opportunities.
Schools and educational institutions have often been targeted or affected due to the conflict, disrupting the education of children and youth in the region. Terrorism has caused divisions and tensions among various communities in the region, affecting social cohesion and harmony.
Supporting the victims of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir requires a comprehensive and compassionate approach.
Terrorist groups in the region have been known to carry out targeted attacks on civilian populations. These attacks often occur in public places, such as marketplaces, religious sites, public transport, and residential areas.
In J&K Terrorists often used violence against civilians as a means of intimidation and coercion to further their agendas or create an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty.
The killing of civilians disrupted normalcy in the region, with fear and insecurity affecting daily life and livelihoods.
The loss of loved ones and constant exposure to violence have a significant psychological impact on the civilian population, leading to trauma and mental health issues.
The deliberate targeting of civilians is a violation of human rights and international humanitarian law, which prohibits attacks on non-combatants during armed conflicts.
It's essential to approach the rehabilitation process with sensitivity, respect for the victims' dignity, and cultural understanding. Long-term commitment and sustainable solutions are key to ensuring that terror victims in Jammu and Kashmir are given the necessary support to rebuild their lives and move towards a better future.
Rehabilitation efforts should be carried out by a combination of government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society groups, and local communities. Coordination and collaboration between these entities can maximize the impact of rehabilitation programs.
There has been no civilian death in Law & Order incidents in J&K after abrogation of Article 370. However, due to terrorist violence supported from across the border, terrorists deliberately target civilians to put pressure on security forces.
In March 2021, the then Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha said that despite the attempts of terrorists, the number of civilian deaths in terrorist violence and cross firing has decreased post-abrogation of Article 370 in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
He had said that the Next of Kins (NoKs) of the civilians killed in the terror related incidents, including incidents of cross firing between armed forces and terrorists, are paid an ex-gratia of Rs. 1 lakh. Further, he said, the family members of the deceased civilian have an option either to choose for appointment in government service or Rs. 4 lakhs as cash compensation in lieu of the government service.
In addition, under the MHA Scheme titled “Central Scheme for Assistance to Civilian Victims/Family of Victims of Terrorist/ Communal/LWE Violence and Cross Border Firing and Mine/IED Blast on Indian Territory”, a financial assistance of Rs. 5.00 lakhs is given to the family members in the event of death or permanent incapacitation of the victim as a result of terrorist, communal or LWE violence, cross border firing and mine/IED blasts on Indian Territory.
For the family of Imran Yousuf Wani, LG Manoj Sinha led Government is only hope. They expect that they will rehabilitate like victims of other terror incidents were rehabilitated by LG Manoj Sinha led Government.
(Author is senior staffer, Greater Kashmir)