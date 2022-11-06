India: A Religion Neutral Country

Hearing a journalist’s petition filed for taking action against a Delhi politician for, allegedly, having made a hate speech, whereby he called upon people to boycott a particular community, Supreme Court made many telling observations.

One was, “where have we reached in the name of a religion, what we have reduced religion to is tragic ….”. Then referring to the alleged hate speech the court remarked, “statements are really very shocking for a country that is to be religion neutral .”

Over the period of time, signals were loud and clear that something has terribly gone wrong with India’s social ecosystem. The Court has confirmed it : “climate of hate prevails in the country .”

There are reasons for the Apex Court to say s . In summer we had to face protest of West Asian countries over a remark made by a spokesperson of a political party which they found derogatory to the Prophet.