India-Britain bilateral relationship

With the waning of Mughal power the Company began to expand its influence especially around its trading posts—Calcutta, Bombay and Madras, as all three were called till their names changed. In 1757, as every school going child in India knows, the Company defeated the Nawab of Bengal at the battle of Plassey.

It was not a major military operation but its political consequences were historic for India. At the battle of Buxar in 1764 the Company defeated the Mughal armies and thereafter acquired the Diwani of Bengal, Bihar and Orissa the next year from the Mughal Emperor. That gave it the privilege of collecting land revenues. It was no longer only a trading company but became an instrument of British territorial expansion in India.

Gradually, in the next nine decades since the victory at Buxar the Company became the foremost power in India. It vanquished the Mughals, the Marathas, the Sikhs, among others. It either ruled directly or exercised full control over the Indian princes who were at its mercy.

Yet the spark of freedom had not gone from Indian hearts and a great war of independence was waged in 1857. It could not succeed because India was disunited and the Company was scientifically and technologically superior.

While the Company succeeded in 1857 the administration of India was taken over directly by the British Crown in 1858 and for the next nine decades India became a direct British colony.