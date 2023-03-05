India is Yoga Bhumi- World Needs Sahaj Yoga

Q: How Kundalini is awakened in Sahaj Yoga?

A: In Sahaj Yoga, Kundalini is awakened by the grace of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi. She is the one who gives us self realisation. When we sit before her picture and seek self realisation our Kundalini goes up immediately. And we feel cool breeze in our hands. Feeling this cool breeze is self realisation, and trust me this is the beginning of our new life and we evolve only after our self realisation.

Q: How is life different before Sahaj Yoga and after Sahaj Yoga?

A: Before self realisation we are like a stone, we don’t have any sensation about anything. We can’t feel the subtle system in our body. We don’t know what is right or wrong. But after Sahaj Yoga we feel everything through vibratory awareness.

We come to know right or wrong and we come into a state of thoughtless awareness which is Vilamb and this Vilamb is the difference of time between past and future. Again I want to say achieving Vilamb is possible only through Sahaj Yoga.

Q: This seems like the academics of Sahaj Yoga and Vilamb? Kindly explain this state of Vilamb.

A: After self realisation our Kundalini takes the path of Sushmana Nadin which is the middle path and present state. This present state takes away all thoughts and thinking. We are not worried about past, and are not fearful about the future. We see everything as a witness.