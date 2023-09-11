India's Global Biofuel Alliance

On September 9, 2023, India made a significant announcement that has the potential to reshape the global energy landscape. At a G20 summit held in New Delhi, on the sideline, India unveiled the Global Biofuel

Alliance (GBA), a groundbreaking initiative to promote cleaner and more sustainable fuels. This alliance marks a historic milestone in the world's ongoing efforts to transition to greener energy sources, a more eco-friendly future and reduce the environmental impact of traditional fossil fuels.

The urgency of adopting cleaner energy sources on a global scale has never been more apparent. Our planet faces an environmental crisis, with climate change and air pollution posing significant threats to our health and the well-being of future generations.

Understanding Biofuel Before delving into the specifics of the Global Biofuel Alliance, let us first understand what biofuel is. Biofuel is a renewable energy source derived from biomass, which includes organic materials like crop residue, plant waste, and municipal solid waste.

Unlike fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, and natural gas, biofuels are considered environmentally friendly because they produce fewer greenhouse gas emissions when burned.

Biofuels play a crucial role in reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change. They offer a sustainable alternative to conventional fossil fuels and are increasingly important in India's energy landscape.

India's Energy Landscape

India imports more than 85 percent of its crude oil, making it highly dependent on foreign sources for its energy

needs. This dependency has not only economic but also environmental implications. India has been gradually

expanding its capacity to produce biofuels from various sources, including agricultural waste and plant residues,

to address these challenges. One of the key components of India's biofuel strategy is the blending of ethanol

with gasoline. Ethanol, which can be sourced from sugarcane and agricultural waste, is seen as a promising

biofuel that can reduce the transportation sector's carbon footprint. India has set ambitious targets to double the

blending of ethanol in petrol to 20 per cent by 2025. Additionally, the country is establishing numerous

compressed biogas (CBG) plants, particularly in rural areas, to reduce its reliance on traditional fossil fuels

further.

India's Target: Carbon Neutrality by 2070

India's proactive approach to biofuels and renewable energy is part of its commitment to environmental

sustainability. The Indian government has set an ambitious target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070. This

goal reflects India's determination to reduce its carbon emissions and combat the effects of climate change. In

pursuit of this target, India has significantly increased its share of renewable energy in its overall energy mix.

Over the past decade, the country has witnessed a 20-fold increase in its solar energy capacity. This transition

towards cleaner and more sustainable energy sources is crucial in reducing India's carbon footprint.

Path to Ethanol Blending

In its efforts to increase ethanol blending in gasoline, currently, India blends about 1.5 per cent ethanol with

petrol. However, the nation is determined to raise this blending percentage to 20 per cent by 2025, a significant

leap forward in its pursuit of greener transportation fuels. This ambitious target is exemplified by introducing

E20 fuel, which contains 20 per cent ethanol, at over 4,000 fuel stations nationwide. Oil Minister Hardeep Singh

Puri emphasized that this initiative is a crucial step towards a greener future for India and the world.

A Game-Changer

Against India's commitment to sustainability and clean energy, the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA) emerges as a

game-changer. This alliance, initiated by India, aims to accelerate global efforts to transition to renewable

biofuels.

Key Objectives

· Promoting Cooperation: The alliance seeks to foster cooperation among member nations to enhance the

utilization of sustainable biofuels, particularly in the transportation sector.

· Bolstering Biofuel Markets: The GBA aims to strengthen biofuel markets worldwide, facilitating the growth

and adoption of biofuels as a viable energy source.

· Facilitating Global Biofuel Trade: One of the primary goals of the alliance is to enable the global trade of

biofuels derived from various sources.

· Sharing Policy Insights: The GBA will provide a platform for member nations to share valuable policy insights

and best practices related to biofuel production and usage.

· Providing Technical Support: Technical support for national biofuel programs worldwide will be a significant

focus of the alliance, enabling countries to develop their biofuel capabilities.

The Significance of the Global Biofuel Alliance

· A Global Effort: By bringing together countries from different regions and economic backgrounds, the GBA

promotes a unified global effort to address environmental challenges and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

· Trade in Sustainable Biofuels: The alliance facilitates the trade of biofuels derived from sustainable sources,

promoting the use of cleaner energy sources worldwide.

· Accelerating Carbon Neutrality: The GBA aligns with global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by

encouraging the adoption of biofuels.

· Combating Climate Change: Biofuels play a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, making the GBA

a critical player in the fight against climate change.

· Promoting Economic Growth: The alliance has the potential to create new economic opportunities, which can

stimulate job growth and economic development.

GBA Members:

To begin with, GBA comprises 19 countries and 12 international organizations, reflecting a diverse and

inclusive approach to addressing global energy challenges. The G20 member countries supporting the alliance

are Argentina, Brazil, Canada, India, Italy, South Africa, and the United States. Several other countries are going to join the alliance in future.