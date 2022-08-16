India@75: Fighting nepotism, corruption

Seventy-five years of Independence marks a significant milestone in the history of a nation rising. We can quibble over past events, remain distraught about the present socio-political strains or look to the future to ask what must be done to move to a better place.

In his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, the Prime Minister highlighted two key challenges facing the nation – corruption and nepotism. There will be some immediate guffaws, given that the ruling political establishment is not beyond practising both. But away from scoring political points, what does it really mean to fight the two ills?

Inevitably, immediate attention gets drawn to the political battleground, given that dynasty has been used by BJP and its friends to mostly refer to the leadership of the Congress, Samajwadi Party and other assorted political heirs and a number of anti-BJP players in various States. Uddhav Thackeray of Maharashtra’s Shiv Sena is only the latest example (and victim) of BJP statecraft in this regard.

But on August 15, the Prime Minister did make the significant point that his understanding of nepotism is not about politics alone – “not at all”, as he put it. In the Prime Minister’s words: “Unfortunately, it (nepotism) is being nourished in other Indian institutions as well. Family bias, nepotism has gripped many of our institutions today. This is sadly harming the immense talent pool of our country. The future potential of my country is suffering. Those who are legitimate contenders of these opportunities and are genuinely eligible get side-lined due to nepotism. This is a good reason for corruption.”