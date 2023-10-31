India’s balancing act on Israel-Palestine conflict

BY MIR RAYEES

India’s position on the Israel-Palestine conflict can be characterized as a delicate balancing act, aiming to maintain cordial relations with both Israel and Palestine. India’s stance on this long-standing conflict has evolved over the years, taking into account its historical and diplomatic ties, as well as its commitment to international norms and the Palestinian cause. It is important to understand the India’s principled position by examining its stance, actions, and policies.

India’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict is rooted in its historical support for the Palestinian cause. India’s independence from British rule in 1947 coincided with the Nakba (catastrophe) in Palestine, which resulted in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians. During the early years of its independence, India expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people and their right to self-determination. This support was evident in India’s vote against the UN Partition Plan in 1947, which proposed the creation of separate Jewish and Arab states in Palestine.

India’s support for the Palestinian cause continued throughout the Cold War era. India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, reiterated India’s commitment to self-determination and justice for the Palestinian people. Nehru’s non-aligned foreign policy positioned India as a champion of national liberation movements, including the Palestinian struggle for statehood. This policy aligned with India’s own experience of colonialism and its aspiration for a multipolar world order. However, India’s stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict underwent a gradual shift in the 1990s. As India embarked on a path of economic reforms, it sought to expand its diplomatic engagement with the world. This shift coincided with significant changes in the global dynamics of the conflict. The Oslo Accords in 1993 and subsequent negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) opened up possibilities for a negotiated settlement. India, recognizing the importance of dialogue and peaceful resolution, adjusted its position accordingly.

Since then, India has sought a balanced approach, maintaining relations with both Israel and Palestine. In 1992, India established diplomatic relations with Israel, and bilateral ties have grown significantly since then. Notably, India and Israel have developed mutually beneficial cooperation in fields such as agriculture, technology, defence, and counterterrorism. India’s engagement with Israel is driven by its pragmatic approach, recognizing Israel’s technological advancements and the potential for economic collaboration.

At the same time, India has remained committed to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people. India has consistently advocated for a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace. India has called for an end to violence and settlement expansion, and for negotiations based on internationally recognized parameters. India has also supported Palestinian statehood by consistently voting in favor of resolutions supporting Palestinian rights at the United Nations.

It has maintained diplomatic relations with the Palestinian Authority and supported Palestinian development projects through financial aid and capacity building. Indian leaders have frequently expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause and have made visits to Palestine to reaffirm India’s support.

India’s principled position on the Israel-Palestine conflict is guided by a commitment to the principles of justice, peace, and self-determination. By balancing its relations with both Israel and Palestine, India endeavours to play a constructive role in promoting dialogue and contributing to the resolution of the conflict. In doing so, India aims to uphold international norms and norms of diplomacy, while also safeguarding its own strategic interests and historical support for the Palestinian cause.

During the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Indian government has tried to exhibit a balancing act. Following the Hamas attack by, India promptly conveyed its solidarity with Israel, India’s second major concern during the crisis was the well-being of its citizens residing in Israel. Almost18,000 Indians work or study in Israel, and an additional 85,000 Israelis of Indian origin further intertwine the two nations. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) initiated efforts to bring Indian citizens back to safety. The MEA delivered an official statement reiterating its condemnation of Hamas attacks while reminding Israel of its universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law. India reaffirmed its steadfast stance on the Palestinian issue. The MEA statement further said that India supported the “sovereign, independent and viable” state of Palestine living side by side with Israel.

India should maintain its principled stance and making it clear that historical grievances cannot justify inhuman attacks. It should also emphasize the importance of adhering to international humanitarian laws, as indiscriminate violence can exacerbate the conflict and harm civilians. The Indian government must continue to act cautiously in its diplomacy, encouraging a peaceful resolution to the Israel-Palestine conflict while maintaining its ties with both nations. In short, India has chosen to keep the balance in the middle and retreated its long-standing position on the issue. India can’t afford to give the impression that it’s fully taking Israel’s side. It still supports the two-state solution and in the last few years has voted against Israel in several United Nations resolutions and authorized humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees. India won’t want to antagonize key partners in the Middle East that are appalled by the Israel’s retaliation in Gaza after the Hamas attacks.

In conclusion, India’s principled position on the Israel-Palestine conflict can be seen as a nuanced balancing act. It reflects India’s historical support for the Palestinian cause, its commitment to principles of justice and self-determination, as well as its evolving diplomatic engagement with Israel. it is hoped that India’s stance, actions, and policies aim to foster peace, dialogue, and a two-state solution, while also maintaining bilateral relations with both Israel and Palestine.