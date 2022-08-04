India’s Cautious Response

It is an established fact that one cannot change the neighbor, and it is a curse for India that it has already got a problematic state in neighbourhood, and Myanmar has been added to this list.

India was recently caught in a Catch-22 situation, “especially after the four executions of democracy activists by the Military regime.

In a belated reaction, India kept its nation’s interest supreme and diplomatically expressed its concern over the developments (executions) in Myanmar and stressed the dire need of continuous efforts for the restoration in this country.

Amidst the strong worldwide condemnation of regressive and painful executions of four democracy activists by military regime in Myanmar, India reacted with a caution and expressed deep concern over developments (executions) which could be attributed to its geo political compilation and security risks not to offend military generals as they could turn towards China which is bound to exploit it against us.