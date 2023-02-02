India’s G20 Presidency: Potential thematic areas

As a matter of immense pride India is holding Presidency of the G20 nations from 1st December, 2022 to 30th November, 2023 and thereby shouldering the responsibility of steering the G20 agenda for this year, besides hosting the annual summit that is slated to take place from 9th to 10th September, 2023 at New Delhi.

The Summit will mark the culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials and civil societies.

The theme of India’s G20 Presidency - “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future” affirms the value of all life including human, animal, plant, and microorganisms and their interconnectedness on the planet earth as well as in the wider universe.

To make this Presidency remarkable, Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share ideas and suggestions for themes that should receive prominence during India’s G20 Presidency.

Accordingly, some of the suggestions are put forth hereunder in the areas of science and technology, health and education, environment and ecology that should understandably receive the priority.

We are cruising through the third decade of twenty first century that is witnessing an unprecedented resonance in the advent of science and use of technology.