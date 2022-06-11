India’s Path to Power: State and Dharmic Democracy

Yaswant Sinha is the Vice president of All India Trinamol Congress. and better known in Kashmir as a member of Concerned Citizens Group (CSG).

Mr Jayant Sinha (son of Yaswant Sinha) belongs to Bhartiya Janta Party and is presently chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance in Parliament.

Jayant Sinha is Harvard educated while his father Yashwant Sinha had his education from Patna university.

The political/ideological differences between father and the son can be measured by age, experience, and depth of knowledge of the local and the global.