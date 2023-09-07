India’s Unique Talent Pool

A Knowledge Civilization

As a knowledge civilization, India carries a natural reservoir of talent in its DNA. Throughout its history, India has made significant contributions to various fields of knowledge, including mathematics, astronomy, medicine, philosophy, and literature. The groundbreaking work in number theory and mathematical analysis of ancient Indian mathematicians continues to influence even the modern research. India's history as a knowledge civilization continues to influence its contemporary educational, scientific, and cultural landscape, making it a significant contributor to global good.

G-20 for Global Well-being

Throughout India’s G20 presidency - whether in Working Groups or Ministerial Assembly - the greater global wellbeing has been the connective tissue in all discussions. The G20 theme of “One Earth – One Family – One Future”, rooted in our ancient values of Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam, underscores that India’s progress and growth is not only for its own people but for global good – what we call “Vishwa Kalyan” – the well-being of the entire world.

Global Confidence on India’s Economy

The world has reckoned the innate strength and resilience of India’s economy. The International Monetary Fund has identified India as a "bright spot" in the world economy. India’s macro-economic fundamentals are very strong. Despite global headwinds, India is among the fastest growing economies in the world. India is now the fifth largest economy with potential to become the third largest economy in a short time.