This has made it incumbent upon the academic institutions to align their education and training with the industry needs, and engage themselves in close interactions and linkages with the industry with a view to enhance employability of their graduates and post-graduates. They need to produce future-ready graduates who could cater to the emerging needs of the global job markets on a sustainable basis.

Thus industry-academia linkages have become inevitable particularly in a post-pandemic and post-NEP-2020 world. Under Clause11.2 of the National Education Policy 2020 it has been envisaged that the higher education institutions will focus on research and innovation by setting up start-up incubation centres, technology development centres, centres in frontier areas of research, foster greater industry-academic linkages and interdisciplinary research including humanities and social sciences research. Further the new policy stipulates that the HEIs will develop specific hand-holding mechanisms and competitions for promoting innovation among student communities.

This kind of vibrant research and innovation culture can be enabled and supported across higher education and research institutions by the proposed National Research Foundation (NRF) under the aegis of NEP-2020.