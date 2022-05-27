Inflation: A cruel attack on working people

The country is in the grip of an inflationary spiral resulting in galloping price rise of all essential goods used by the people. This crushing price burden is making life exceedingly difficult for the rural and urban poor.

The retail inflation rate stood at 7.8 per cent for May, the highest in the past eight years; food price inflation surged to 8.38 per cent, the highest in the past seventeen months; and the wholesale price index inflation in April rose to 15.08 per cent, the highest level in the current 2011-12 series.

What do these dry statistics mean for the ordinary people, particularly the poor? In real terms, this translates into increased prices of atta, vegetables, edible oils and cooking gas.

It means less to eat for the poor and lower middle class families, cutting out nutritious food for children and the inability to buy any of the goods necessary for a minimum standard of living.

The price of atta, a staple of north India has increased by 13 per cent over a period of one year (May 2021-May 2022), milk costs over Rs 50 per litre, cooking oils are priced around Rs 200 per litre and the seasonal prices of vegetables have shot up.