Information is Power

Applicant not to give any reason

RTI is a beautiful law. The applicant is not required to give any reason to PIO why he or she wants the information. The section 6(2) of the RTI Act, 2005 reads:

“An applicant making a request for information shall not be required to give any reason for requesting the information or any other personal details except those that may be necessary for contacting him.

This also shows how RTI can be such a powerful tool in the hands of a citizen and this mandate seeks to increase the trust between Governing Bodies and the ‘Aam Aadmi.’ Moreover, this truly encapsulates the axiom that says “Democracy is a government of the people, for the people and by the people.”

Furthermore, one of the most important is Section 8 of the RTI Act, 2005. Section 8(1) lays down certain criteria under which disclosure of information may not be done, for example, anything that affects sovereignty and integrity of the country, or something which is confidential with respect to intellectual property, or information received in confidence from a foreign country (and other criteria as mentioned in the said act). However, a caution here is that the excuse of ‘threat to internal security’ should not be used as a garb for non-disclosure every time. Few years back Govt rejected an RTI application which inquired about the usage of PM-CARES funds. This non-disclosure is totally foul play and is a valid iteration of how RTI is not as effective as it might seem when it comes to ground reality.

Online RTI

It is a sad reality that in Jammu & Kashmir, we still have an offline, postal manner of filing RTI applications. One has to go and buy an IPO (Indian Postal Order) from a GPO (note that IPOs are not available in all Post Offices), and thus creates a huge hassle for the applicant. Thus, it is high time that the RTI filing process goes digital as soon as possible. There are a number of reasons for the same. Some of them being:

•

Speedy implementation of receipt and reply for the asked information.

•

Ease of access and simplification of the process of application.

•

Upholding the principles of “go green” and saving paper and other resources which emit carbon in their production.

However, even in the wake of expected digitisation, we have to keep in mind the people who may not be able to help themselves; that is, the illiterate and the group of people who don’t have access to modern devices and internet services. Thus, it is humbly suggested that Common Service Centres should be given responsibility of helping out these people to file RTI and thus, for this, CSC centres themselves should also be made aware of the process of filing an RTI under the substance and procedures of RTI Act, 2005. Khidmat Centres in J&K may also be trained to facilitate one and all.