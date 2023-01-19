There is a divine injunction on oaths, thoughtless oaths may be deemed to be void, deliberate/solemn oaths however need to be kept; failure to keep a solemn oath calls for expiation, as ordained:

‘’Allah will not call you to account for what is void in your oaths, but He will call you to account for your deliberate oaths: for expiation, feed ten indigent persons, on a scale of the average for the food for you families, or clothe them, or give a slave his freedom. If that is beyond your means, fast for three days. That is expiation for the oath ye have sworn. But keep your oaths. Thus doth Allah make clear to His Signs, that ye may be grateful’’ [Al Ma’idah:89]

We may refer to other Holy Verses reflecting on the same theme: