Innovative models of agriculture

Farming sector has rich potential for sustainable development and economic growth as this sector has been shifting from traditional tiresome practices to innovative Agri-tech models; methods which changed the whole Agriculture- ecosystem. Agriculture employs almost 50% of the work force in the country.
If we want equitable growth and development it is ideal to invest in agriculture business. We have scores of agriculture areas where we can begin with low cost to high commercial startup ventures.
India has 139 billion population and produces about 7.68 percent of total global agriculture output so have great role in food security and food safety of increasing population load.
The Agriculture and allied sectors’ share of Gross Value Added (GVA) of the country during 2020-21 was 20.2% percent which was earlier in 2019-20 18.4%. Research endeavours are under way to increase the value based production and check the factors affecting it, even some negative aspects of technology are being replaced by alternative ways.
In this regard we have seen new strides made by involvement of New Agri-Models viz. Vertical Farming, Organic Farming, Natural Farming and Hydroponic Farming. Now the need of the hour is to ensure farmers’ basic know how of these new practices.
Vertical Farming: This is an innovative farming which is being adopted by many startups. Here desired plants are grown vertically by stacking of trays filled with certified materials required for farming in rows and columns. The use of soil is minimised by these methods of farming.
It reduces the required space for farming and large scale production has been ascertained. Skyscrapers, warehouses and other containers are used.
Hydroponics: This is a process of farming devoid of soil, instead other materials are used like sand, gravel, rock wool, vermiculite etc. These plants are grown in nutrient rich water. The plant growth and yield remains better comparatively than those grown in soil.
The pH and other factors are maintained in a controlled way to suit the plant’s basic needs. Mainly six types of hydroponic systems are feasible viz. wicking, deep water culture (DWC), Nutrients Film Technique NFT, Ebb and Flow, Aeroponics and Drip System.
The progressive farmers and many startups have got good dividends from this practice. The National Agriculture and Food Research organisation (NARO) created a practical organic hydroponics system which is showing promising results because we find here a high rate of water conservation, regulated growth that reduces the need for pesticides and fertilisers.
Natural Farming: The optimum content of minerals is maintained and managed in natural farming. The growth of microbes goes undisturbed and natural nutrients and ingredients help to reduce the use of chemical fertilisers, and soil-health is maintained, and plants grow harmoniously and give good yield.
National Mission on Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) laid thrust to promote traditional indigenous practices. It will reduce the burden on small marginalised farmers who otherwise spend lot of money on expenses of chemical fertilisers. Some states are working on large scale natural farming as it is also eco friendly.
Organic Farming: Now this organic farming is very popular among most of the farmers as they use organic waste, cow dung and livestock excrete to form organic manure. Compost manure, green manure are now common ways of making manure.
The organic manure is facilitated by vermi compost and is having commercial values. Many farmers have made organic manure production as a business and sell it at large scale. It does not require much cost and labor. We also promote it by crop rotation.
There is a lot of scope for the youth to take agriculture and allied sector as a profession and contribute to society. Agriculture is a unique sector which contributes to all the sectors and maintains ecosystem.
