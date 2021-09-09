Institutional distinctiveness and accreditation

The need of the hour is to compile Academic Audit Manual based on NAAC seven Criteria for assessment and accreditation. The following academic audit questions vis-a-vis Criterion 7 can be asked:

01. Has the institution taken initiative to review and revisit vision and mission statements at the beginning of reference period for next cycle of accreditation and adoption of NEP 2020?

02. What initiatives the institution has taken in pursuance of its vision and mission towards institutional values, social responsibility and best practices to create distinctiveness/differentiation for the institution?

03. What steps the institution has taken to make a comparison between routine, good and best practices? Roll of different stake holders.

04. How the institution has contributed towards social responsibility to affect equity in the society?

05. For what values an institution is known for and appreciated?

06. What learning objectives and learning outcomes are intended to achieve through a course of study designed for human values? To what extent human values have been developed/inculcated in students and practice thereof?

07. To what extent best practices adopted by an institution have promoted faculty/student growth and development.

08. How and to what extent have the students been enabled through creative and critical processes to deliberate and write upon different issues regarding socio-economic uplift? Impact of different activities carried out on the campus.

09. To what extent alternatives adopted by an institution during present Covid situation have resulted in promoting their intrinsic academic value?

10. How academic audit practices adopted have been able to create brand image for the institution?

In sum, first Key Indicator under Criterion 7 is closed-end as an institution is required to respond to a set of given quantitative and qualitative metrics. Whereas, second and third Key Indicators are open-ended as an institution has a choice with regard to the best practices adoption and institutional distinctiveness createtion. An institution can adopt best practices based on any criterion from 1-6. As a sample a few best practices to be adopted by an institution can be:

a) Eengaging faculty in writing occasional papers on contemporary issues.

b) Book review competitions/workshops may be organised to develop book reading culture in the students and among the society at large.

c) Series of extension and memorial lectures can be organised by inviting eminent experts from different sectors to provide platform to the faculty and students to interact and understand different problems for their resolution. The proceedings can be preserved in digital format as well.

d) Similarly, students pursuing social sciences under the guidance of faculty from different academic disciplines may visit the surrounding areas to conduct surveys on different socio-economic parameters like gender education, skill development, domestic violence, drug addiction, availability of civic facilities, understanding different welfare schemes, formation of self-help groups, engagement with different traditional crafts, medical facilities, condition of schools, preserving of water bodies, adoption of hamlets, etc. These activities are to be organised regularly to create differentiation for institutions by way of best practices. NAAC assessment and accreditation process audit provides scope for research in the shape of projects and doctoral dissertations.

Note: This write-up is dedicated to all creative and inspiring academic leaders and teachers on the eve of teachers’ day.