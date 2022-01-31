Institutional Leadership

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. (J&K Bank) is one of the most iconic institutions of the former state, presently a union territory, of J&K. Something that everyone in J&K is immensely proud of.
Recently Mr. Baldev Prakash joined the J&K Bank as its first Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). He took over charge from Mr. R K Chhibber, outgoing Chief Managing Director (CMD) of the J&K Bank.
It is expected that given his national level knowledge of policy making and strategising in critical areas of banking at State Bank of India (SBI) as well as international exposure in remittances business including treasury operations at Muscat (Sultanate of Oman), Mr. Baldev Prakash would bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the J&K Bank’s maiden position of Managing Director & CEO.
Appointment of Mr. Prakash was approved by the J&K Bank’s Board of Directors after J&K Government appointed him as Director on the board of the J&K Bank. Reserve Bank of India had earlier accorded its approval on October 26, 2021 to his candidature as MD & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years from the date of taking charge.
Unfortunately, the appointment of Mr. Baldev Prakash has come under controversy due to comments made by some political leaders. It seems that political leadership of some parties have still not come out of their peculiar mindset.
It is important to mention here that before Mr. R.K. Chhibber took over the J&K Bank was in dire financial condition, having declared a massive loss of Rs. 600 crores in the quarter that ended September 2011-17 forcing the state government to infuse Rs. 532 crores to save the bank. This was the pathetic condition in which Mr. R.K. Chhibber inherited the J&K Bank.
Since Mr. R.K. Chhibber took over as the J&K Bank Chairman and MD, the J&K Bank has made great stride for which his term was even extended by the State Bank of India for six months for steering the J&K Bank safely out of severe crisis like Covid 19 towards profitability and stability through his leadership and timely outreach to the J&K Bank’s different stakeholders, especially business community of J&K including extending much needed financial support to those affected directly and indirectly by COVID epidemic.
Notably, under the leadership of CMD R.K. Chhibber, the J&K Bank has been on a growth trajectory of incredibly progressive performance delivering profits, despite ongoing pandemic for last five straight quarters including the highest quarterly profit of 316 crore rupees for Quarter 4 of the financial year 2020-21, since fourth quarter of the financial year 2013-14.
It is unfortunate that some political leader continue to view things from a narrow prism. After all, earlier chairmen of J&K Bank did not necessarily ensure corruption free, nepotism free and transparent management of the J&K Bank.
It is very clear that such political leadership’s criticism of the appointment of Mr. Prakash stems more from the fact that under so called “outsider” management, the chances of misfeasance have actually gotten reduced, even as the J&K Bank has steered towards profitability.
Leading the J&K Bank is highly responsible endeavour, the responsibility of which should be given on merit. The goal should be the impeccable service to the people of J&K and J&K Bank’s profitability and nothing less or more.
Javed Beigh is General Secretary People’s Democratic Front (Secular).
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.