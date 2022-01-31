Institutional Leadership

Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd. (J&K Bank) is one of the most iconic institutions of the former state, presently a union territory, of J&K. Something that everyone in J&K is immensely proud of.

Recently Mr. Baldev Prakash joined the J&K Bank as its first Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO). He took over charge from Mr. R K Chhibber, outgoing Chief Managing Director (CMD) of the J&K Bank.