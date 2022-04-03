Institutionalising the effort

Those who suffer are finally left to fend for themselves. Another standard practice here is that we appeal the authorities to help the affected.

The officials do visit the site, and also dish out assurances. Beyond that, if one has to be fair to the government, some help does trickle down. But it is never commensurate with the level of damage.

And that is understandable also, given the limitations that the concerned officials work within. The question here is that do we have some societal mechanism where we can rehabilitate such victims in a manner that is decent, respectful, and matching the needs of the affected.