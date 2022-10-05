Insufficient marriage halls in Srinagar

There is a need to set up more marriage halls in different parts of Srinagar city. During the last some years some private and government marriage halls did come up, but the number is insufficient when going by the demand. More people for various reasons are now preferring holding of marriage functions in the marriage halls.

Such a facility is also becoming important for the people who do not have enough space at home for such functions. More marriage halls should be set up particularly at the government level so that common people hold functions there, as government owned halls are more affordable.

It is the choice of the people, how big or small they would like to keep their functions. Nobody can force anybody. But it is a fact also that more money is being spent on marriage functions now compared to past. Again nobody can intervene.