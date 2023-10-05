Insurance Frauds in J&K Banking Sector

RAFIQ DAR

In Jammu and Kashmir, as in many parts of the world, banks offer a wide array of insurance products to their customers. These encompass life insurance, health insurance, property insurance, vehicle insurance, and credit facility insurance.

While these offerings are meant to provide financial security and peace of mind, it's imperative for consumers to be aware that not all is as it seems. Behind the glossy brochures and persuasive sales pitches, insurance frauds lurk within the banking sector.

This article sheds light on some common insurance frauds perpetrated by banks in the region, as well as offers guidance on making informed insurance choices.

The Profitable Nexus

Why are insurance products so important to banks? The answer lies in the substantial commissions that banks earn through insurance sales. These commissions help offset various operational expenses such as rent, employee welfare, and daily branch expenditures, including electricity bills. While it's entirely legitimate for banks to earn commissions through insurance sales, the trouble arises when these financial institutions prioritize profits over the welfare of their customers.