Insurance on deposits explained

A few days ago I came across a conversation at a function where bank failures in America were discussed threadbare. The group of people involved in the discussion were evaluating the bank failures in the context of their own place. They concluded that if a bank fails in a most developed and progressive country like America, it can happen anywhere in the world. The conversation ended with a question: “Is depositors’ money safe in the banks?”

It’s of course a scary situation for depositors when a bank fails. A bank depositor here in Kashmir expressing shock over the bank failure in America is not surprising. In the given situation, failure of a bank in any part of the world can have adverse impact on the health of banking and financial institutions in a far-off continent. It is because, in globalization the world is a global village and every part of the village is connected to each other.

So, the ongoing banking crisis in the US is a set back to the global financial system. Many financial institutions and the banks located in different global geographies are busy in evaluating the impact of the crisis on their operations. Even the corporate world is going to face the heat as they are connected to the US banking sector in the context of their businesses. Overall the scenario emerging out of the bank failures in the US is giving sleepless nights to one and all. General bank customers are also included in the list of worrisome stakeholders.

Here the structure of banks in our country merits a mention. We have different kinds of banks having varied ownership structures, and they together play a major role in the lives of the people. Our banking sector houses government-owned banks, popularly known as public sector banks, private sector banks, cooperative banks, regional rural banks and other financial institutions. And the strength of the system is that all these banks are regulated by a single entity - the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).