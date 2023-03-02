BY DR MIR MOHAMMAD MAQBOOL
March 3rd, every year, is observed as World Hearing Day. The purposes of observing this day is to enhance public awareness about how to avoid deafness and hearing impairment. The day also sheds light on how to support ear and hearing care around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) chooses the theme each year.
WHO seeks to evince the need for early detection and treatment for hearing loss on the World Hearing Day. Many people have undiagnosed hearing problems, and are oblivious that they are missing out on important sounds and phrases. The first step in dealing with the problem is to assess one’s hearing.
Today is 3rd of March of the 2023, and we are right now observing the World Hearing Day. The theme for World Hearing Day 2023 is “Ear and hearing care for all! Let’s make it a reality”.
In 2023, World Hearing Day will highlight the importance of integrating ear and hearing care within primary care as an essential component of universal health coverage.
Key messages
The key messages of World Hearing Day 2023 are:
Ear and hearing problems are among the most common problems encountered in the community.
Over 60% of these can be identified and addressed at the primary level of care.
Integration of ear and hearing care into primary care services is possible through training and capacity building at this level.
Such integration will benefit people and help countries move towards the goal of universal health coverage.
Dr Mir Mohammad Maqbool, Former Prof & HoD ENT GMC Srinagar, and President Voluntary Medicare Society, Bemina
