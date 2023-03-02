BY DR MIR MOHAMMAD MAQBOOL

March 3rd, every year, is observed as World Hearing Day. The purposes of observing this day is to enhance public awareness about how to avoid deafness and hearing impairment. The day also sheds light on how to support ear and hearing care around the world. The World Health Organization (WHO) chooses the theme each year.

WHO seeks to evince the need for early detection and treatment for hearing loss on the World Hearing Day. Many people have undiagnosed hearing problems, and are oblivious that they are missing out on important sounds and phrases. The first step in dealing with the problem is to assess one’s hearing.

Today is 3rd of March of the 2023, and we are right now observing the World Hearing Day. The theme for World Hearing Day 2023 is “Ear and hearing care for all! Let’s make it a reality”.

In 2023, World Hearing Day will highlight the importance of integrating ear and hearing care within primary care as an essential component of universal health coverage.