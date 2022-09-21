Inter-Community Dialogue in Kashmir

Today, thanks to the vicious polarizing politics played in the mainland, situation on the ground has so changed as to leave very little room for the KPs and KMs to demonstrate a reconciliatory attitude towards each other.

The exercise has to begin a new to find ways of sharing space among various communities in the Valley, having regard for each other’s compulsions. Task, indeed , is a daunting one .

Governmental effort, down three decades, has been to bring in peace and stability to Jammu and Kashmir. Emphasis, however, has been on paramilitary action; though reconciliatory measures too were taken, intermittently . Lately, stress has been on macho policies: still we are far away from achieving the desired goal.

The Para military forces may do their job of softening the militants, but to place total burden on them to bring peace in the Valley, without a commensurate support of the civil society, is asking too much.

For success , their action has to be supplemented by a civil society initiative aimed at mutual reconciliation and restoration of faith within the communities.