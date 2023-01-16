Interesting days ahead

It will be naïve to think that the BJP is either altogether ignoring Rahul Gandhi-led Congress’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ or considering it as an event politically inconsequential that will have no bearing on 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The impression being created to this effect (ignoring the padyatra) by the saffron party spokespersons in TV debates is a charade meant to present for the BJP it’s usual-self full of confidence.

Even if the party strategists and top leaders are shrugging off the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ as a non-event of sorts, or underplaying the response that Mr Gandhi’s walkathon has evoked, the recent developments involving constituents and supports of Sangh Parivar during the course of second leg of his padyatra in Uttar Pradesh, will leave them loopy. The praise for Mr Gandhi’s long-march coming from these unexpected quarters could be reflection of a rattling effect.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) is considered a strong arm of the RSS, which was on the forefront of Ram Janam Bhoomi Temple movement. It has been a strong baiter (as part of the wider Sangh Parivar ideology) of Congress and in particular the Nehru-Gandhi family. If someone high-up in the VHP ranks praises Mr Gandhi’s effort, it will be unimaginable to fathom that it was without the consent of RSS or that it would leave the BJP top brass untouched.