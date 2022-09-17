INTERGENERATIONAL BONDING

They are sometimes the only people who support you even if your parents don’t. Grandparents are true believers in our skills and talent.

They are the ones who push us to pursue our dreams when the world put’s us down.

They boost our confidence and allow us to perform better. Even if we don’t live with our Grandparents, they are always praying for us and looking out for us.

They help us in so many ways, some of which we do not realise. The ones who are lucky enough to have Grandparents surely know their value. The way my Grandparents, see me off to my school, and how they wish me goodnight, with tons and tons of prayers and blessings.

May Allah bless my Dadu and Dadi with health and longevity and comfort in their twilight of life…..Ameen!