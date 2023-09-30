International Day for Older Persons (2023)

BY VIRENDER KUMAR GUPTA
The ‘International Day for Older Persons’ is celebrated worldwide on October 1 each year. It serves as a platform to promote and protect the rights of older individuals, mobilising advocates to champion these rights. This day also raises awareness about the challenges faced by the elderly, including elder abuse, and emphasises the importance of enabling people to age with dignity. Moreover, it’s an occasion to celebrate and honour the contributions older individuals make to society.
The United Nations General Assembly designated October 1 as the ‘International Day for Older Persons’ in 1990, and it was first observed in 1991. This initiative followed earlier efforts like the Vienna International Plan of Action on Ageing, established during the 1982 World Assembly on Ageing and recognized by the UN General Assembly later that year. In 1991, the General Assembly adopted United Nations Principles for Older Persons. Additionally, in April 2002, representatives from around the world met in Madrid, Spain, for the Second World Assembly on Ageing. During this assembly, the Madrid ‘International Plan of Action on Ageing’ (MIPAA) was created to address the opportunities and challenges posed by population ageing in the twenty-first century.
MIPAA focuses on three priority directions: older persons and development, promoting health and well-being in old age, and ensuring enabling and supportive environments. Two articles from the Political Declaration of this plan highlight the importance of older persons’ participation in society and the collaborative efforts needed to address ageing-related challenges.
Article 12: “The expectations of older persons and the economic needs of society demand that older persons be able to participate in the economic, political, social, and cultural life of their societies. ... The empowerment of older persons and the promotion of their full participation are essential elements of active ageing. For older persons, appropriate sustainable social support should be provided.”
Article 17: “Governments have the primary responsibility for providing leadership on ageing matters ... but effective collaboration between national and local Governments, international agencies, older persons themselves and their organisations, other parts of civil society, including non-governmental organisations and the private sector is essential.”
The ‘Policy Framework on Active Ageing,’ adopted by the World Health Organization to the Second United Nations World Assembly on Ageing in 2002, highlights the significant increase in the elderly population globally. It predicts that by 2025, there will be approximately 1.2 billion people over the age of 60, with 80% of them residing in developing countries. The report also states that the number of people aged 65 years or older is projected to more than double by 2050.
The present decade, from 2021 to 2030, has been declared the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing. It emphasises the importance of older persons’ health and well-being. The MIPAA recognizes the fastest-growing group of the elderly population as the oldest old, those aged 80 years or more, and the disproportionate impact of ageing on women. It calls for changes in attitudes, policies, and practices at all levels to fulfil the potential of ageing in the twenty-first century.
Ageing is a natural process with both opportunities and challenges. Virtually every country in the world is experiencing an increase in the number and proportion of older persons in their population. This demographic shift presents challenges related to employment, pension systems, and the sustainability of social services, especially in developing countries. However, older people are a valuable resource for society, and their contributions should be recognized and supported.
On October 1, 2023, the 33rd United Nations International Day for Older Persons will be celebrated with the theme “Fulfilling the Promises of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights for Older Persons: Across Generations.” This theme emphasises the rights of older persons and the need to address age-based discrimination. It highlights the importance of equity and reciprocity between generations, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals. However, age-based discrimination remains prevalent, and systemic barriers exist for older persons in various aspects of life. To ensure the well-being of the elderly, several steps need to be taken:
Involve reputed NGOs working for the welfare of elderly persons in government programs and schemes.
Simplify and make transparent the procedures for sanctioning and disbursing old-age pensions.
Establish a monitoring and evaluation mechanism for programs and schemes benefiting older people.
Sensitize government officials and local body representatives to the needs of the elderly.
Develop “Pay and Stay Homes” and “Day Care Homes” as alternatives to traditional old age homes.
Ensure accessible and affordable medical support for elderly individuals.
Restore discounts on rail fare for senior citizens.
Expedite court cases involving elderly people.
Exempt elderly individuals from the scrapping of 15-year-old cars scheme.
As we commemorate the International Day for Older Persons in 2023, we must strive to create a world where older persons can age with dignity and enjoy their full rights. Recognizing their contributions and addressing the challenges they face is not just a matter of social justice; it is also essential for the well-being of societies as a whole. Let us remember these wise words from various sources:
“The net contribution of older persons to their families and communities is vast, albeit difficult to quantify since much of it is unremunerated.” - Alexandre Kalache, Group Leader of the World Health Organization’s Ageing and Health Programme.
“Age is an issue of mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.” - Mark Twain
“It is a blessed bliss to live to be old.” - Lailah Gifty Akita
“Old minds are like horses; you must exercise them if you wish to keep them in working order.” - John Adams, former President of the United States of America
“Old age, believe me, is a good and pleasant thing. It is true you are gently shouldered off the stage, but then you are given such a comfortable front stall as a spectator.” - Confucius
“A wise old owl lived in an Oak; The more he saw, the less he spoke; The less he spoke, the more he heard; Why can’t we all be like that bird?” - Edward Hersey Richard
I extend my wishes for health and strength to all the elderly individuals worldwide. Happy International Day for Older Persons!
Virender Kumar Gupta retired JKAS officer, presently President Association for the Welfare of Senior Citizens J&K