International Day for Older Persons (2023)

MIPAA focuses on three priority directions: older persons and development, promoting health and well-being in old age, and ensuring enabling and supportive environments. Two articles from the Political Declaration of this plan highlight the importance of older persons’ participation in society and the collaborative efforts needed to address ageing-related challenges.

Article 12: “The expectations of older persons and the economic needs of society demand that older persons be able to participate in the economic, political, social, and cultural life of their societies. ... The empowerment of older persons and the promotion of their full participation are essential elements of active ageing. For older persons, appropriate sustainable social support should be provided.”

Article 17: “Governments have the primary responsibility for providing leadership on ageing matters ... but effective collaboration between national and local Governments, international agencies, older persons themselves and their organisations, other parts of civil society, including non-governmental organisations and the private sector is essential.”

The ‘Policy Framework on Active Ageing,’ adopted by the World Health Organization to the Second United Nations World Assembly on Ageing in 2002, highlights the significant increase in the elderly population globally. It predicts that by 2025, there will be approximately 1.2 billion people over the age of 60, with 80% of them residing in developing countries. The report also states that the number of people aged 65 years or older is projected to more than double by 2050.

The present decade, from 2021 to 2030, has been declared the United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing. It emphasises the importance of older persons’ health and well-being. The MIPAA recognizes the fastest-growing group of the elderly population as the oldest old, those aged 80 years or more, and the disproportionate impact of ageing on women. It calls for changes in attitudes, policies, and practices at all levels to fulfil the potential of ageing in the twenty-first century.