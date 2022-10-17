The International Food Day observed on October 16 has again brought into focus the fast vanishing paddy fields in Kashmir Valley.

These paddy fields are the main source of providing food to the people here. For last several years, the paddy fields are being converted into residential colonies and commercial complexes.

If the pace continues same way there will be less land left for paddy cultivation in future, which is not a good sign by any means. Because of the shrinking paddy fields, the dependence on import of rice, which is a staple diet in Kashmir, is increasing with the passage of time. Earlier, the paddy fields were converted into apple orchards on large scale. This was because of the flourishing apple trade.

The trade had brought prosperity to the farmers. High percentage of apple being produced in Kashmir is exported for sale to outside markets and consumed there. Apple orchards have come up on large scale not only in south Kashmir, but also in north and central Kashmir.